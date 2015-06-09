DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
TAIPEI, June 9 The Taipei branch of Chinese lender Bank of China Ltd plans to issue a 15-year yuan-denominated bond, the longest maturity of the formosa bonds issued on the island to date, two people familiar with the matter said.
The plan is to issue the bond in the second half of this year, they said. The issue's size is not yet known.
Chinese banks including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, Bank of Communications Co Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd have also expressed interest in issuing formosa bonds in Taiwan, one of the two people said.
In 2013, Taiwan began allowing onshore yuan business. The island's financial authorities have capped total bond issuance in Taiwan from Chinese banks at 45 billion yuan ($7.25 billion). In the past two years, 23 billion yuan of bonds have been issued.
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.