July 17 Taiya Shoes Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire media firm H&R Century Pictures Co via cash, share issue and assets swap

* Says plans to raise 220 million yuan ($35.46 million) via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pdmpoc; bit.ly/1pdmwA9

($1 = 6.2033 Chinese Yuan)