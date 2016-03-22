DUSHANBE, March 22 Impoverished Tajikistan needs
to quickly reform its business regulations in order to deal with
external shocks that are undermining its economic growth
prospects, the Asian Development Bank has said.
The Central Asian nation's economy has been hit hard by the
recession in Russia, where many Tajik migrants earn money to
send back home, and slowdowns in the economies of other major
partners such as China.
Dushanbe is now seeking assistance from the International
Monetary Fund and other lenders as its foreign reserves have
fallen below two months of exports and many migrants are
returning home despite poor prospects of finding jobs.
Tajikistan's somoni currency lost 24.1 percent of its
value against the dollar last year, according to the official
exchange rate. On the cash market, it dropped 27.8 percent.
The ADB last year provided $60 million to promote reforms in
Tajikistan. Chang Ching Yu, the bank's country director for
Tajikistan, said in a blog entry on Tuesday that this assistance
was aimed at reducing the costs of doing business, strengthening
protection of business from misappropriation, and increasing
innovation and knowledge of external markets.
"However, businesses continue to face challenges in
Tajikistan, and further reforms need to be pursued with greater
vigor and pace," he wrote.
"For example, many legally registered companies are
currently facing heavy taxation burdens and irregular tax
collection methods that have created opportunities for
corruption."
On the other hand, a large number of businesses "are
operating underground, without paying taxes". Firms also face
foreign exchange restrictions, high financing costs, and poor
power supply during the winter months, Chang said.
The IMF has also said that its aid to Dushanbe would be
conditional on policy reforms.
