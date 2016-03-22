DUSHANBE, March 22 Impoverished Tajikistan needs to quickly reform its business regulations in order to deal with external shocks that are undermining its economic growth prospects, the Asian Development Bank has said.

The Central Asian nation's economy has been hit hard by the recession in Russia, where many Tajik migrants earn money to send back home, and slowdowns in the economies of other major partners such as China.

Dushanbe is now seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders as its foreign reserves have fallen below two months of exports and many migrants are returning home despite poor prospects of finding jobs.

Tajikistan's somoni currency lost 24.1 percent of its value against the dollar last year, according to the official exchange rate. On the cash market, it dropped 27.8 percent.

The ADB last year provided $60 million to promote reforms in Tajikistan. Chang Ching Yu, the bank's country director for Tajikistan, said in a blog entry on Tuesday that this assistance was aimed at reducing the costs of doing business, strengthening protection of business from misappropriation, and increasing innovation and knowledge of external markets.

"However, businesses continue to face challenges in Tajikistan, and further reforms need to be pursued with greater vigor and pace," he wrote.

"For example, many legally registered companies are currently facing heavy taxation burdens and irregular tax collection methods that have created opportunities for corruption."

On the other hand, a large number of businesses "are operating underground, without paying taxes". Firms also face foreign exchange restrictions, high financing costs, and poor power supply during the winter months, Chang said.

The IMF has also said that its aid to Dushanbe would be conditional on policy reforms. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)