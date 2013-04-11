* Calls on international community to ensure regional
stability
* President says Tajikistan's economy can keep growing
strongly
* Seeking to develop huge energy potential
By Barbara Lewis and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, April 11 Tajikistan is deeply
concerned about instability after foreign troops withdraw from
neighbouring Afghanistan, Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon said
on Thursday.
Afghanistan is to hold presidential elections in April 2014
as most foreign combat troops will be preparing to withdraw from
the country by the end of that year, leaving Afghan security
forces in charge.
"It is a matter of deepest concern that the coincidence of
the two major events ... might make the situation difficult,"
Rakhmon told Reuters on the sidelines of an investment
conference in Brussels, referring to the election and troop
pullout.
Rakhmon, who held talks with European Union and NATO
officials in Brussels this week, urged Europe and the rest of
the world to "take seriously" the situation after 2014 and to
help Afghanistan build up its army and police.
The Afghan government and NATO have been at pains to counter
fears that Afghanistan could slide into chaos or that there
could be a Taliban resurgence once tens of thousands of foreign
troops leave.
Tajikistan has a 1,200-km (750-mile) border with Afghanistan
and faces a problem with opium-trafficking from its neighbour.
Tajikistan has signed a transit agreement with NATO,
allowing the Western alliance to use its airport to transport
equipment to and from Afghanistan.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy reassured
Rakhmon in talks on Wednesday that the European Union was
engaged in central Asia and Afghanistan "for the long haul" and
that it would continue to help in the fight against
drug-trafficking.
Provided instability is contained, Rakhmon said there was no
reason why the Tajik economy should not continue growing at an
annual 7 percent pace, even though the International Monetary
Fund has said economic slowdown in dominant regional power
Russia could have a knock-on effect.
"Absolutely we can. Just for the (first) three months of
2013 the indicator of economic growth is 7.3 percent," he said,
speaking through an interpreter.
HUGE POTENTIAL
Rakhmon, a 60-year-old former head of a Soviet cotton farm,
has ruled the impoverished Central Asian nation of 7.5 million
for 20 years. He has overseen constitutional amendments that
allow him to seek a new seven-year term in November 2013.
Land-locked Tajikistan is the poorest of the 15 former
Soviet republics but is believed to have huge energy potential.
"Prospective resources of oil and gas are estimated to be
one billion and 33 million tonnes of oil equivalent," Sherali
Gul, Tajikistan's energy minister, told the investors' meeting.
Tethys Petroleum is the only independent oil and gas
explorer operating in three central Asian republics and says
Tajikistan is "the jewel in Tethys' crown".
In December, it signed a deal with Total and China
National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation
(CNODC), a unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC)
, the country's top oil and gas producer, to jointly
explore in Tajikistan.
"We expect to close the deal very soon," David Robson,
Tethys' executive chairman and president, told the conference.
Tajikistan hopes to achieve energy independence and to
become an energy exporter. Despite its huge potential, for now
Tajikistan does not produce enough energy to cover its needs.
During the long winter, electricity and gas supplies are limited
to six-to-seven hours a day, Rakhmon said.
As well as developing its oil and gas reserves, it is
investing in hydro power.
Its flagship project is the Rogun dam, but completion has
been frozen pending a World Bank assessment of its impact.
Uzbekistan, which depends on rivers that rise in Tajikistan
and Kyrgyzstan to irrigate its farmland, has said the dam has
the potential to provoke military conflict.