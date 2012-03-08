* OSCE hopes Tajik Internet ban won't set precedent
* Criticism of veteran leader is taboo in Tajikistan
* Rakhmon fights radical Islam, poverty stokes tension
DUSHANBE, March 8 The Organisation for
Security and Cooperation in Europe has urged Tajikistan to end a
local shutdown of Facebook and several Russian-language sites
that had published material critical of the nation's veteran
leader.
President Imomali Rakhmon, a former head of a Soviet state
farm, has ruled this Muslim Central Asian nation of 7.5 million
people with a firm hand since 1992.
Although his government has shown a more liberal attitude to
the press compared to repressive regional neighbours Uzbekistan
and Turkmenistan, criticism of Rakhmon is taboo for the local
media. Local access to the websites was blocked on March 2.
Dunja Mijatovic, the OSCE representative on freedom of the
media, said in an appeal to the Tajik government she hoped that
the ban on Facebook and the other sites would not set a
precedent.
"Internet should remain an open public forum for discussion
and free expression of opinions, as enshrined in the Universal
Declaration of Human Rights," said the statement posted late on
Wednesday on the site of the world's largest security body
(www.osce.org).
She said she had sent a letter to Tajik Foreign Minister
Hamrokhon Zarifi on March 5, and added: "I also expressed hope
that access to Facebook and the four news websites would be
restored without delay."
The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the OSCE
statement. March 8 is a market and public holiday in Tajikistan.
Facebook's popularity has soared in Tajikistan, with
membership doubling last year to 26,000 people. Several Facebook
groups openly discuss politics and some users have been critical
of the authorities.
Tighter Internet controls in Tajikistan, the poorest of the
15 ex-Soviet states, echo measures taken by other ex-Soviet
Central Asian nations, where authoritarian rulers are wary of
the role social media played in the Arab Spring revolutions, as
well as in recent mass protests in Russia.
The 59-year-old Rakhmon has overseen a referendum and a
number of constitutional amendments that have extended his
presidency. His current seven-year term will end next year, and
he can seek another seven years in office to rule until 2020.
Authorities have launched a crackdown on religious groups in
the impoverished mountainous state that borders Afghanistan and
China. More than 150 people have been imprisoned in the last two
years on charges of extremism and attempting to subvert the
constitution.
Some of Rakhmon's critics argue that it is actually abject
poverty and repression that push many young Tajiks to embrace
radical Islam. More than 1 million Tajik citizens work in former
imperial master Russia, sending home cash that helps the largely
agrarian economy keep afloat.
Tens of thousands were killed in a 1992-97 civil war when
Rakhmon's secular government clashed with Islamist guerillas.
