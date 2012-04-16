* Central Asian states sign supply contract to year-end
* 15-day disruption had threatened Tajik economy
* Uzbekistan says requires more gas for China
By Roman Kozhevnikov
DUSHANBE, April 16 Uzbekistan resumed pumping
natural gas to Tajikistan on Monday after signing a contract to
end a 15-day stoppage that soured relations between the Central
Asian neighbours and threatened disruption to the fragile Tajik
economy.
Gas flows to Tajikistan had resumed in accordance with a
contract signed on April 11, Uzbek state energy company
Uzbekneftegaz said in a statement on its website, www.ung.uz.
A representative of Tajik state company TajikTransGaz said
the contract guaranteed the supply of 155 million cubic metres
of Uzbek gas between now and the end of the year at an initial
price of $264 per thousand cubic metre.
He said the contract price could change to reflect market
conditions throughout the year, without giving further details.
The severance of Uzbek gas supplies from April 1 had posed a
threat to the economy in Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former
Soviet republics, by forcing a state-run cement plant to halt
output and an aluminium smelter to reconsider expansion plans.
Uzbekistan, a major regional gas producer and supplier, had
said it needed the extra gas volumes for supply to China. A
three-month contract with Tajikistan that expired on March 31
was not renewed in time to prevent the stoppage.
Some analysts in Tajikistan saw political overtones in the
decision to cut gas needed by the largest cement firm involved
in a project to build a huge hydroelectric power station that
Uzbekistan says would disrupt water supplies downstream.
State-run Tajik Cement halted production immediately after
the stoppage on April 1.
Mountainous Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former Soviet
republics, experiences frequent power blackouts. Only southern
regions of the country and upmarket homes in the centre of the
capital Dushanbe receive regular supplies of gas.
As well as Tajik Cement, the biggest loser from any cut in
gas supplies from Uzbekistan would be a state-run aluminium
smelter that contributes more than half of the country's entire
export revenues.
Tajikistan Aluminium Company, or TALCO, had said a prolonged
cessation of gas supplies would require it to abandon plans to
increase output by around 20 percent this year.
In the first three months of 2011, Tajikistan imported 15
million cubic metres of Uzbek gas monthly, equivalent to only
about 10 percent of Uzbekistan's daily output.
(Writing by Robin Paxton)