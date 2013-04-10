* IMF says structural reforms needed to sustain growth

* Urges implementing new tax code, boosting international reserves

* Development of government securities market another priority

By Roman Kozhevnikov

DUSHANBE, April 10 The IMF urged Tajikistan on Wednesday to improve tax revenue collection and develop the government securities market to shore up growth in the face of Russia's economic slowdown and weaker aluminium exports.

Tajikistan's gross domestic product grew by 7.5 percent last year after a 7.4 percent rise in 2011, buoyed by worker remittances from Russia which rose by 14.9 percent to $3.29 billion and were worth 43.3 percent of the country's annual GDP.

Tajiks working abroad are estimated to total over 1 million of the Central Asian nation's population of 8 million.

As Russia's economic growth is set to slow down, Tajik GDP is projected to ease below 7 percent, an International Monetary Fund mission said in a statement after a two-week review of the Tajik economy.

Weaker aluminium exports will accentuate the slowdown in growth, it said.

Tajikistan Aluminium Company (TALCO) cut output by 1.8 percent to 272,500 tonnes last year after Central Asia's largest aluminium smelter was hit by a temporary halt of natural gas supplies from neighbouring Uzbekistan.

Tajikistan, a landlocked Muslim nation which neighbours China and Afghanistan, remains the poorest of the 15 former Soviet republics.

While its geographical position and business climate dampen investment and job creation, the country is highly vulnerable to shocks, with its international reserves covering only about 1.5 months of critical imports, the Fund said.

"Reserve and fiscal buffers should be increased through the conversion of National Bank of Tajikistan and Ministry of Finance non-monetary gold into reserve assets, with 2.5 to 3 months of import cover an appropriate medium-term reserve target," it said.

The IMF urged the authorities to promote structural reforms, including the implementation of a new tax code, which would allow the economy "to earn more rapid growth dividends" and bolster the country's fiscal position.

The new, simplified tax code, worked out in line with international standards, came into force on Jan. 1, shortly before Tajikistan's accession in March to the World Trade Organisation.

The Fund also said the authorities should strengthen banking supervision, enhance central bank independence and develop the government securities market, although it did not elaborate on the form the latter should take.

The IMF said the development of the government securities market would provide banks with alternative placement opportunities, broaden the range of domestic market-based financing options for the government and create instruments through which to strengthen the monetary policy framework.

The Fund also urged the authorities to introduce a dividends policy for state-owned enterprises and to conduct improved monitoring and reform state-run companies.

(Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Stephen Nisbet)