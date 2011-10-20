* Previous rate 9.0 percent

* Inflation accelerating on food, fuel prices (Adds details, background)

DUSHANBE Oct 20 Tajikistan's central bank has raised its key refinancing rate to 10.0 percent from 9.0 percent, effective from Thursday, as the impoverished Central Asian state tackles accelerating inflation.

The mountainous former Soviet republic bordering Afghanistan and China last raised its refinancing rate in March, by 0.75 percentage points.

Higher prices for imported food and fuel pushed inflation in Tajikistan to 9.0 percent from the end of last December to the end of September, compared with 6.7 percent in the same period last year.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that inflation in Tajikistan will rise to 13.9 percent this year. Year-end inflation reached 9.8 percent in 2010.

The country, the poorest of the 15 former Soviet states, relies heavily on exports of cotton and aluminium as well as remittances from citizens working abroad.

An estimated 1 million of the country's 7.5 million people work abroad, mainly in Russia, and send cash home. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Robin Paxton)