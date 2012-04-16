U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
DUSHANBE, April 16 Tajikistan's central bank cut its refinancing rate on Monday to 8.0 percent from 9.0 percent, its third reduction in less than four months, after inflation eased last year.
The central bank last cut the key rate on Feb. 27, to 9.0 percent from 9.8 percent. It had cut the rate from 10.0 percent on Dec. 20. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.