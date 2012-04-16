DUSHANBE, April 16 Tajikistan's central bank cut its refinancing rate on Monday to 8.0 percent from 9.0 percent, its third reduction in less than four months, after inflation eased last year.

The central bank last cut the key rate on Feb. 27, to 9.0 percent from 9.8 percent. It had cut the rate from 10.0 percent on Dec. 20. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Lidia Kelly)