DUSHANBE, July 11 Tajikistan's central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 6.8 percent on Wednesday, its third reduction this year, in response to slowing inflation in Central Asia's poorest economy.

The bank said it had cut the key refinancing rate from 8.0 percent with immediate effect. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; writing by Robin Paxton; editing by Mohammad Zargham)