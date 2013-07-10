(Adds details, background)
DUSHANBE, July 10 Tajikistan's central bank cut
its key refinancing rate on Wednesday to a record low 6.1
percent, tracking slowing inflation in the impoverished Central
Asian nation.
The bank said it had cut the rate from 6.5 percent with
immediate effect.
The bank, which last cut its key rate in August 2012, cited
lower inflationary pressures on the economy and said it hoped
its move would lead to lower interest rates on loans issued by
the country's banking system.
Consumer price inflation, which hinges heavily on aluminium
and cotton exports, measured 1.6 percent in January-June this
year, falling from 2.9 percent in the first six months of 2013.
But the International Monetary Fund expects annual inflation
to accelerate to 7.7 percent this year from 6.4 percent in 2012,
as the country of 8 million remains heavily reliant on external
factors, particularly food imports.
(Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Alison Williams)