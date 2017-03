DUSHANBE May 20 Tajikistan's central bank raised its key refinancing rate on Tuesday to 5.9 percent, citing the need to curb accelerating inflation.

The bank said it had raised the rate from 4.8 percent, in force since Jan. 14, with immediate effect. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)