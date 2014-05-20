DUSHANBE May 20 Tajikistan's central bank
raised its main interest rate on Tuesday to rein in accelerating
inflation and protect the weakening national currency, the
somoni.
The bank hiked its key refinancing rate to 5.9 percent with
immediate effect from the record low 4.8 percent it set on Jan.
14.
"Inflation has been accelerating for a fourth straight
month, and the rate of the somoni has been declining against the
dollar and euro, forcing the national bank to raise its key
rate," a central bank official told Reuters.
Inflation in Tajikistan, the poorest ex-Soviet nation, rose
to 3.7 percent in January-April from 1.4 percent in the same
period last year. The government expects consumer price growth
to speed up to 7.5 percent this year from 3.7 percent in 2013.
The somoni has depreciated by 2.3 percent against the
dollar since January.
Rising food prices are the main driver of inflation. The
Central Asian nation of 8 million relies heavily on food
imports, especially cereals from regional neighbour Kazakhstan.
The economy of the mountainous country, which borders China
and Afghanistan, hinges on remittances from its emigrants
working abroad and revenues from aluminium and cotton exports.
