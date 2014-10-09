(Adds details, background)

DUSHANBE Oct 9 Tajikistan's central bank raised its main refinancing rate on Thursday to 6.9 percent, with immediate effect, as inflation is accelerating in the poorest former-Soviet nation.

The central bank last raised its refinancing rate by 1.1 percentage points to 5.9 percent on May 20. Before that, it had cut the key rate in eight consecutive moves since October 2011.

The bank did not say immediately why it had decided to raise the rate, but its continued attempts to contain fast rising inflation appear to be the likely reason.

Consumer prices in Tajikistan rose by 5.4 percent in January-August, compared with a 2.5 percent rise in the first eight months of last year, official statistics show.

More than 1 million of the country's 8 million citizens work abroad, sending home cash remittances which help keep the shaky economy afloat. (Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Toby Chopra)