FILE PHOTO: The logo of Takata Corp is seen on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday shares of Takata Corp (7312.T) will be delisted on July 27 after the maker of auto safety parts filed for bankruptcy protection.

The stock will be suspended for all of Monday, after closing at 160 yen on Friday.

