Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands
WASHINGTON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that there would be no negotiations over demands by the kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.
TOKYO Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Monday that Takata Corp's (7312.T) filing for bankruptcy was unavoidable given the severity of its product recalls.
Seko, speaking to reporters, said he asked ministry officials to devise a scheme to provide 100 percent loan guarantees to small businesses that may be affected by Takata's bankruptcy.
Seko also said he wanted to closely monitor liquidity and funding conditions for small companies that dealt with Takata.
LONDON British consumer confidence plunged during the political crisis sparked by Prime Minister Theresa May's election flop, hitting the sales of general retailers such as Debenhams just as shoppers' spending power is undermined by the pound's fall.
EDINBURGH Scotland's secessionist leader on Tuesday postponed plans for a second independence referendum until the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union are clear.