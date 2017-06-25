BRIEF-National Bank Holdings announces acquisition of Peoples Inc
* National bank holdings corporation announces the acquisition of peoples, inc.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 25 Takata Americas, the U.S. unit of Japan's Takata Corp, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Sunday, facing billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators.
The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based business listed liabilities of up to $50 billion in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* National bank holdings corporation announces the acquisition of peoples, inc.
* Sonoco Products Co - deal for approximately $170 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says won't accept SK Hynix in winning consortium