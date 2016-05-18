UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Takata Corp :
* Says STATE OF HAWAII filed lawsuit against Takata and its unit TK HOLDINGS INC, for civil fines and compensation (up to $10,000 to each consumer) under the consumer protection laws, on May 13 (Hawaii time)
* Says the lawsuit regarding the company's air bag products (for vehicles)
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pamoyL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources