DETROIT Oct 30 Takata Corp : * US safety regulators send letter compelling Takata Corp to produce

documents and answer questions under oath relating to ongoing probe of

defective air bags * NHTSA asks Takata Corp for documents relating to communication between Takata

and its rivals as well as its customers relating to ruptured air bags * NHTSA asks Takata for any documents related to manufacturing issues connected

with problems in production of air bag inflators * NHTSA asks Takata for all documents cited in Reuters article about

manufacturing problems at the Japanese company's Mexico inflator plant * NHTSA asks Takata for a list of every death or injury, lawsuit or claim

relating to ruptured air bags * NHTSA asks Takata for details of the company's inflator production capacity

to replace millions of potentially defective parts already recalled * NHTSA asks Takata about its ability to expand manufacturing capacity to meet

the recall needs * Takata spokesman in US says company is "cooperating fully with NHTSA and is working to meet their requests."