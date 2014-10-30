Las Vegas sports gambler to face trial on insider trading charges
NEW YORK, March 13 Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters is expected to go to trial Monday on charges that he made more than $40 million through insider trading.
DETROIT Oct 30 Takata Corp : * US safety regulators send letter compelling Takata Corp to produce
documents and answer questions under oath relating to ongoing probe of
defective air bags * NHTSA asks Takata Corp for documents relating to communication between Takata
and its rivals as well as its customers relating to ruptured air bags * NHTSA asks Takata for any documents related to manufacturing issues connected
with problems in production of air bag inflators * NHTSA asks Takata for all documents cited in Reuters article about
manufacturing problems at the Japanese company's Mexico inflator plant * NHTSA asks Takata for a list of every death or injury, lawsuit or claim
relating to ruptured air bags * NHTSA asks Takata for details of the company's inflator production capacity
to replace millions of potentially defective parts already recalled * NHTSA asks Takata about its ability to expand manufacturing capacity to meet
the recall needs * Takata spokesman in US says company is "cooperating fully with NHTSA and is working to meet their requests."
NEW YORK, March 13 Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters is expected to go to trial Monday on charges that he made more than $40 million through insider trading.
JERUSALEM, March 13 Chipmaker Intel has agreed to buy Israeli technology firm Mobileye for $14-$15 billion dollars, according to TheMarker, one of Israel's leading financial newspapers.
LONDON, March 13 The Indian rupee hit 15-month highs on forward markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the government's grip on power, while other emerging market currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped from multi-week highs.