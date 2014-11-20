UPDATE 1-UBS faces French trial over long-running tax case
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Adds detail on charges against UBS)
DETROIT Nov 20 : * Takata exec says company's inflator capacity increase to 450,000 units per
month May not be speedy enough * Honda exec says current supply of replacement parts is adequate but that may
change * Takata exec says if his company's products have not been recalled he believes
them to be safe * Takata exec says ammonium nitrate has several advantages but its sensitivity
to moisture is well known and that affects its combustion * Takata exec says ammonium nitrate stays stable in a moisture controlled
environment * Takata exec says working on improving "robustness" of infaltors to better
protect against humidity moving forward
* Gazit Globe provides further update on First Capital Realty Inc. (“FCR”) share sale
* MRC Global Inc - CEO Andrew R. Lane's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus. $3.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mknrbh) Further company coverage: