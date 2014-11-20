BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems
* Loxo Oncology announces larotrectinib pan-trk ihc companion diagnostic collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a member of the Roche Group
DETROIT Nov 20 Takata Corp : * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says if air
bag maker identifies problem in product design, production or installation,
it takes steps to address that * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says any
failure of an air bag to perform as designed is incompatible with takata's
standards * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says company
is "deeply sorry and anguished" about each of the reported instances where a
Takata air bag has resulted in death or injury * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says company
is working closely with automakers and nhtsa to support ongoing recalls and
regional field actions * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says company
has devoted extra resources to producing replacement kits on a schedule
necessary to fulfill all automakers' orders * Senior VP Hiroshi Shimizu in prepared testimy for senate hearing says company
"committed to being full transparent with regulators and investigators" * Senior VP says company's "best current judgment" is that the root causes of
the inflator ruptures likely involve combination of age of part, persistent
exposure over time to high humidity and potential production issues * Senior VP says in past several months company has tested and analyzed
thousands of returned inflators both inside and outside high humidity areas * Senior VP says company is sharing st results with nhtsa and the automakers
affected * Senior VP says so far testing has shown no ruptures of inflators from
vehicles outside high humidity areas * Senior VP says tests have resulted in inflator failures in high humidity
areas * Senior VP says company "strongly agrees" with nhtsa position o November 9
that ocus on ongoing field actions and recalls should be on high humidity
areas * Senior VP says it is "imperative" that owners of affected vehicles in high
humidity Regions respond to recall notices as soon as possible * Senior VP says company is currently making more than 300,000 replacement
inflator kits per month and will be incerasing production levels beginning in
January * Senior VP says company believes it will be able to meet demand currently
expected from automakers for these replacement inflators * Senior VP says company is "confident" the air bags it is making today,
including replacement kits, are safe
March 20 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday a combination of its experimental breast cancer drug and chemotherapy slowed disease progression in patients who had relapsed or did not derive enough benefit from prior treatment.
* Sonoco implementing price increases for all rigid paperboard containers in North America