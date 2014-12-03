DETROIT Dec 3 Takata hearing in US House committee: * Takata Corp exec Shimizu says at US congress hearing that public

best served if recall addresses regions of high humidity first * Takata Corp exec Shimizu says confident inflators being made by

company today are safe * Honda N. America exec Schostek says automaker will expand regional

campaign on driver air bag inflators to a national recall * Honda N. America exec Schostek says in talks with Autoliv and Daicel

about expanding production of replacement inflators needed in recall * Honda N. America exec Schostek says still best to priortize

replacement inflators for higher risk regions * Takata exec Shimizu says it is up to automakers to recall parts, not Takata * Takata exec Shimizu says data does not support at this moment a switch from a

regional recall of driver-side air bags to a national recall