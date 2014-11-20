UPDATE 1-UBS faces French trial over long-running tax case
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Adds detail on charges against UBS)
DETROIT Nov 20 Takata Corp : * Exec says company still uses ammonium nitrate as propellant explosive in its
air bag inflators
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Adds detail on charges against UBS)
* Gazit Globe provides further update on First Capital Realty Inc. (“FCR”) share sale
* MRC Global Inc - CEO Andrew R. Lane's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus. $3.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mknrbh) Further company coverage: