TOKYO May 10 Japan's Takata Corp said
on Friday that Stefan Stocker will become its next president, a
change that comes after the company's flawed airbags led to a
multi-million vehicle global recall.
Stocker, who is currently an corporate officer at the
world's second-largest supplier of airbags and seatbelts, will
replace Shigehisa Takada, who will become the firm's chairman.
The changes are scheduled to take affect on June 26.
Japanese automakers including Toyota Motor Corp and
Nissan Motor Co were forced in April to recall 3.4
million vehicles sold around the world because airbags supplied
by Takata were at risk of catching fire or injuring passengers.
Takata, which is also a supplier to overseas automakers such
as Ford Motor Co and Daimler AG, will book an
annual extraordinary loss of 30 billion yen ($300 million) from
the incident.
The Japanese company is slated to issue full-year financial
results later Friday.