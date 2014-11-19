DETROIT Nov 19 :
* Toyota says in filing with US safety regulators it
has made contact
with other suppliers about buying replacement air bag
inflators to meet needs
created by defective Takata Corp inflators
* Toyota says in NHTSA filing that it has been advised by other
suppliers that
production of replacement inflators for a particular model by
a supplier
other than Takata could take at least one year
* Toyota says in NHTSA filing it is also evaluating whether
other suppliers'
inflators could be adapted for use in affected vehicles, but
that would
require reengineering the air bag module and would not save
time
* Toyota says in NHTSA filing that loaner vehicles are
available for affected
customers
* Honda Motor Co says in NHTSA filing it has hired a
"leading
engineering consulting firm' to help investigate the Takata
inflator issue
* Honda says in NHTSA filing that alternative inflator
suppliers are one
consideration
* Honda says in NHTSA filing that it has requested its dealers
extend service
hours, including reminaing open on weekends, and has expanded
its loaner car
program as a result of Takata issue
* BMW says in NHTSA filing it is supporting Takata
efforts to
relocate production of the air bag inflator from Takata's
Monclova, Mexico
plant to Freiberg, Germany
* BMW says in NHTSA filing that additional capacity of Takata
inflators is
expected to be available by mid-December
* BMW says in NHTSA filing it is not looking at alternative
suppliers because
it would take two years to qualify an alternate source and
that would divert
resources meant to address the current issue
* BMW says in MHTSA filing that to accelerate parts
distribution it has set up
extra shifts in its central warehouse in Dingolfing
* BMW says in NHTSA filing that it is expanding service hours
and providing
loaner vehicles for affected customers
* BMW says in NHTSA filing it has advised dealers to instruct
customers not to
allow anyone to sit in front passenger seat until the air bag
is replaced
* Nissan Motor Co says in NHTSA filing that obtaining
replacement
inflators from other supplier "not feasible' because it would
requure
reengineering and the best option is increased production of
the inflators
meant for its cars
* Nissan says in NHTSA filing it will consider whether or not
to disable the
passenger air bags, with an appropriate warning not to use
the passenger
seat, if it faces parts shortage
* Nissan says in NHTSA filing it is in process of hiring
independent
engineering consulting firm to perform additional testing on
Takata inflators
* Ford Motor Co says in NHTSA filing it has had talks
with alternative
inflator suppliers, but they wll need to develop, build, test
and validate
the parts to work in specific Ford vehicles
* Mazda Motor Corp says in NHTSA filing it is very
difficult to change
the design or supplier of a part to ensure that they work
together well
* Mazda says in NHTSA filing it is considering extra steps it
can take to
expedite delivery of replacement parts to its dealers
* Mazda says in NHTSA filing its its dealers will be allowed to
offer loaner
cars on case by case basis
* Mazda says in NHTSA filing it will encourage dealers to offer
extended
service hours to meet demand under recall
* General Motors Co says in NHTSA filing it cannot
quickly obtain
validated replacement air bags from other suppliers that can
be used in the
affected vehicles
* GM says in NHTSA filing it will provide loaner cars to
affected customers
* Mitsubishi Motors says in NHTSA filing will offer
loaner cars
while repairs are being made
* Mitsubishi says in NHTSA filing that it has advised customers
to not allow
occupants to sit in the front passenger seat until the
inflator has been
replaced