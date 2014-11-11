MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DETROIT Nov 11 Chrysler Group will begin replacing potentially defective air bag inflators made by Takata Corp in more than 371,000 U.S. vehicles in early December, according to documents filed by the automaker with U.S. safety regulators.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that Takata "has made no determination of a safety defect" in the inflators being studied by the U.S. safety agency, but it would nonetheless begin replacing them no later than Dec. 19.
It is looking at starting the recall in parts of Florida as early as the first week of next month, according to the NHTSA documents.
The population of inflators the NHTSA is studying - the so-called Beta series - totals 37.8 million, according to NHTSA documents. Of those, about 25 million are passenger-side inflators and about 12.8 million are driver-side inflators.
Takata's air bag inflators are being investigated because they can explode with excessive force, rupturing and sending metal shards into vehicle passenger compartments. The issue has been linked to four deaths and 160 injuries. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alan Crosby)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.