(Adds Subaru comment)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Nov 19 Two U.S. senators on Wednesday
raised the possibility of a sixth fatality linked to Takata Corp
air bags, as they announced a news conference to
introduce the sister of someone who died in an Arizona accident
in 2003.
So far, five fatalities, in Virginia, Oklahoma, Florida,
California and Malaysia, have been linked to faulty Takata air
bag inflators.
Democratic Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal
said in a statement the sister of the Arizona accident victim
will be at the news conference, on Thursday in Washington.
A spokesman for Markey declined to provide details and
Blumenthal's office could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The press conference will take place ahead of a Senate
hearing at which officials from Takata, Honda Motor Co Ltd
, Chrysler Group and the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration are scheduled to testify regarding recalls
involving the Takata air bags.
All of the deaths linked to the faulty Takata air bags,
which can potentially explode and spray metal shrapnel at
occupants of the vehicle, occurred in Honda cars. A Honda a
spokesman said the Japanese automaker was "not aware of an
incident in 2003" involving an air bag-related fatality in one
of its vehicles.
Takata U.S. spokesman Alby Berman said the company was not
aware of this incident mentioned by the senators and was looking
into it.
Officials at General Motors, Ford Motor Co,
Chrysler, Toyota Motor, Honda, Nissan Motor
, Mitsubishi Motors, Mazda Motor,
Subaru and BMW all said they were unaware of
any fatal accidents involving their vehicles in Arizona in 2003.
On Tuesday, NHTSA said it had told Takata and five
automakers - Ford, Mazda, Honda, Chrysler and BMW - to expand
nationwide a regional U.S. recall of vehicles with the
potentially defective air bags.
The regional recall has involved 4.1 million cars in hot and
humid areas, where the air bags may be prone to fail, including
Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and parts of
Texas along the Gulf of Mexico.
Around 16 million cars with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide over the past six years, with more than 10
million of those in the United States.
Safety advocate Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the
Center for Auto Safety, also will attend the senators' press
conference. He said Wednesday he had not been told details of
the Arizona accident.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Eric
Beech in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang and Steve
Orlofsky)