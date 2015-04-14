April 13 Honda Motor Co Ltd's American
unit on Monday confirmed that a faulty airbag inflator made by
Takata Corp ruptured in a March 20 crash of a car in
Florida, injuring the driver.
A Honda vehicle's airbag exploded and a piece of metal shot
from the bag into the driver's neck, police and hospital reports
said last week.
The 2003 model Honda Civic involved in the crash is included
in a recall affecting the passenger's front airbag inflator,
American Honda said in a statement. Takata airbags have been
linked to at least six deaths so far, all involving Honda cars.
Honda also said it had sent two notices to the owner of the
car before the crash, the first in September.
Honda said on March 19 it would add more than 100,000
vehicles to a U.S. recall related to potentially defective
airbags made by Takata that can deploy with too much force and
spray occupants with metal shards.
Honda said it was in touch with representatives of the
injured driver to investigate the situation further.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)