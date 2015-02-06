By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 6 Dozens of lawsuits against
Takata Corp and several car manufacturers over faulty
air bags that prompted a wave of recalls will be heard in a
Florida federal court, a judicial panel has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Frederico Moreno in the Southern
District of Florida will preside over the cases, according to a
ruling Thursday from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation. The panel considers requests to consolidate related
lawsuits in U.S. federal courts.
More than 70 proposed class actions have been filed in the
past few months by customers who say Takata air bags are
defective and can violently explode and spray metal debris,
putting passengers at risk of injury or death.
Some of the lawsuits name as defendants several automakers,
including Honda Motor Co, BMW, Ford Motor Co
, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Subaru Co Ltd and
Toyota Motor Corp.
The lawsuits say Takata and the automakers knew about the
air bag problems for years but until recently failed to recall
the cars or warn customers and safety regulators.
Plaintiffs are seeking economic damages, such as lost resale
value. There are also at least 10 state and federal
personal-injury lawsuits involving the air bags.
Takata's air bag inflators have been found to explode too
forcefully, and the problem has prompted automakers to recall
nearly 25 million vehicles worldwide since 2008. The air bags
have also been linked to six deaths, all in Honda cars.
Plaintiffs' lawyers, Takata and the automakers had all
agreed that the cases should be consolidated to coordinate
pre-trial proceedings but disagreed on the venue.
Many of the plaintiffs supported Florida, while Takata and
six automakers had asked to move the cases to Pittsburgh, which
they said was more centrally located.
A lead plaintiffs' lawyer who moved to transfer the cases to
Florida and several of the car companies were not immediately
available. Takata, Ford and Subaru declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Lisa Von Ahn)