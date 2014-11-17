(Adds details, changes slug to TAKATA-RECALL/MUSTANG)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT Nov 16 Ford Motor Co said on
Sunday night it was cooperating with U.S. safety regulators
investigating a report the driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang was
injured in August by a metal fragment from the car's air bag.
The 2007 Mustang was part of a June recall of millions of
cars from nine manufacturers because air bag inflators made by
Japanese supplier Takata Corp could rupture and send
metal fragments into the cabin.
The so-called "regional recalls" were carried out mainly in
high-humidity states such as Florida after Takata said the
inflators could be susceptible to rupture if exposed to moisture
or extreme humidity.
North Carolina is not one of the high-humidity states listed
in Ford's June recall, which covered Florida, Hawaii, Puerto
Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 2007 Mustang owner's
complaint was filed on Oct. 30 with the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Ford could not confirm that the 2007 Mustang involved in the
North Carolina accident was equipped with Takata air bags.
In a statement released on Sunday night, Ford said: "Based
on the field reports and testing currently available, the Takata
airbag inflator designs used in Ford vehicles have not shown the
same risk of fragmentation as other Takata airbag inflator
designs used by other manufacturers. We are continuing to
investigate this issue, and we are cooperating fully with NHTSA
and Takata."
Ford's June recall covered 58,669 cars. It was expanded in
late October to 85,023 cars, including about 61,000 Mustangs
from model years 2005-2008; 23,700 Ford Ranger pickups from
model years 2004-2005, and 256 Ford GT sports cars from
2005-2006.
A Takata spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
The NHTSA complaint about the August accident in North
Carolina said the Mustang "crashed into the rear end of another
vehicle" at about 35 miles per hour.
"The air bag deployed with abrupt force and a metal fragment
dislodged, causing injury to the driver's leg, which required
medical attention," the complaint said.
Ruptured inflators in Takata air bags have been linked to
four deaths in the United States and one in Malaysia, all in
Honda vehicles. NHTSA has received dozens of complaints linked
to the air bags.
The U.S. safety agency on Friday said Takata-related recalls
since April 2013 number around 8 million. Before then, Honda
alone had recalled more than 2.5 million cars, dating to
November 2008, to replace defective inflators in Takata air
bags.
