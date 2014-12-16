DETROIT Dec 16 Takata Corp said on
Tuesday it has hired public relations firm Sard Verbinnen & Co,
as the company contends with the fallout from its recall crisis
for potentially defective air bag inflators that can spray
vehicle occupants with metal shrapnel.
The Japanese company said in a statement that it hired Sard
Verbinnen last week.
More than 20 million vehicles have been recalled globally by
automakers since 2008 for defective Takata inflators, which have
been linked to five deaths. Honda Motor Co, Takata's
biggest customer, alone has recalled 13.4 million cars,
primarily in the United States.
Sard Verbinnen's hiring puts a more professional public
relations firm in place to handle communications for the
company, but raises the question whether Chief Executive
Shigehisa Takada will speak on the issue publicly, said Scott
Upham, president of Valient Market Research, which tracks the
air bag industry.
Takada, the 48-year-old, third-generation head of the
company, apologized to shareholders at Takata's annual meeting
in late June, which was closed to media, but has otherwise not
been seen in public.
Founded in 1992, Sard Verbinnen is a financial
communications firm with offices in New York, Chicago, Los
Angeles, San Francisco and London. It has worked on some of the
biggest mergers and acquisitions in the United States, including
the $8.7 billion leveraged buyout of PetSmart Inc
announced this week. It also has represented high-profile
individuals such as the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
banker Fabrice Tourre, who was accused of defrauding mortgage
investors.
Takata spokesman Alby Berman, 69, said he is retiring at the
end of December, but will remain as a consultant to the Japanese
supplier.
