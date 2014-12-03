MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
DETROIT Dec 3 Takata Corp : * Says in response to NHTSA request for national recall on driver-side air bags
was "very surprised" by US safety agency's request * Says in letter to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that
agency does not typically make such a request until after its defect probe is
concluded * Says in letter to NHTSA that agency had not even received, much less analyzed
takata's initial response to a nhtsa special order * Says in letter to NHTSA that the agency, as far as Takata knows, has never
before sent a recall request to a supplier * Says in letter to NHTSA that the agency's authority to find that a defect
exists applies only to automakers and not suppliers * Says in letter to NHTSA that the two incidents cited by agency in call for
national recall of driver-side air bag do not provide evidence that a
national recall is warranted * Says in letter to NHTSA that agency's request for national recall would add
more than 8 million vehicles to those already recalled * Says in letter to NHTSA there "certainly has been no showing of the
'significant number of failures' which Takata understands is required" * Says in letter to NHTSA that Takata has provided information to the safety
agency that supports its position that current recalls are sufficient
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.