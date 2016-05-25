BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 Air bag manufacturer Takata Corp hired investment bank Lazard to lead efforts to seek new investment and help resolve financial issues stemming from its record-setting recall of tens of millions of inflators that can rupture, sources said Wednesday.
Takata in February named an outside committee to develop a comprehensive restructuring plan to address the financial and operational issues related to its recall of inflators. Takata's committee retained Lazard to "expeditiously seeking new investment for Takata," according to a document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent