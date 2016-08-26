TOKYO Aug 26 Takata Corp has
shortlisted six or seven companies, including a competitor and
private-equity funds, as potential financial investors to bail
out the Japanese car-parts maker, people involved in the process
said.
Japanese chemical maker Daicel Corp, China's Ningbo
Joyson Electronic Corp - the parent of
Michigan-based air-bag maker Key Safety Systems - and global
funds KKR & Co and Bain Capital LP are among the groups
presenting detailed turnaround plans to Takata, eight people
familiar with the process, including two directly involved, told
Reuters.
The shortlisting is a sign of progress in protracted efforts
to restructure Takata whose faulty air bags are linked to the
deaths of at least 14 people and have sparked the biggest auto
recalls ever. As many as 30 had showed initial interest as of
June in rescuing the company.
Takata needs a financial backer to help overhaul its
business and carry ballooning costs as its stock price has
crumbled almost 90 percent since early 2014 and it faces
potentially billions of dollars of liabilities over the
sometimes deadly defects in its air-bag inflators.
Takata and its steering committee, advised by investment
bank Lazard Ltd, hope to narrow the list to about two
final bidders by mid-September and choose a financial "sponsor"
in October after consulting with Takata's car maker customers,
several sources said.
Representatives of Takata's steering committee, Daicel, KKR
and Bain Capital declined to comment on the search for a
rescuer. Ningbo Joyson has had no direct contact with Takata,
but there may be information exchanges going on through an
intermediary, said spokesman Chen Yang.
The sources declined to be named because the process is
private.
