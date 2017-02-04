TOKYO Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata
Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key
Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support
for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of
the process have told Reuters.
The steering committee has told the Japanese air bag maker's
automaker clients that it has tapped Key Safety Systems, owned
by China's Ningbo Joyson, to provide financial
support for the company, three sources told Reuters.
Takata is in the process of selecting a financial backer as
it faces billions of dollars in costs to replace as many as
around 100 million potentially defective air bag inflators that
have been linked to at least 16 deaths globally.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sandra Maler)