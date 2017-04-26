BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
TOKYO, April 27 Trading in shares of Japan's Takata Corp was suspended on Thursday after a newspaper report that the embattled auto parts maker was considering filing for bankruptcy protection, selling all operations to a newly created company.
The Nikkei business daily said the plan would call for U.S.-based Key Safety Systems, a unit of China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, to sponsor the turnaround plan, spending nearly 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to create a company that would buy Takata's operations.
Takata itself would be left with heavy liabilities linked to the massive global recall of its air bag inflators, and is expected to be liquidated eventually, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 111.2200 yen)
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.