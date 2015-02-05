TOKYO Feb 5 Japanese auto parts maker Takata
Corp booked nearly $30 million in extra charges to
cover vehicle recalls to replace potentially deadly air bag
inflators, as well as other costs, pushing it to a bigger loss
this year than previously forecast.
Takata, at the centre of a long-running global recall
crisis, said on Thursday said it booked a total special loss of
53.1 billion yen ($453 million) to cover recalls and other
quality costs in the first three quarter of its fiscal year. It
already booked a special first-half loss of 49.9 billion yen
($426 million).
Reporting a net loss of 32.5 billion yen for the nine months
ended December, Takata cut its full-year net loss forecast to 31
billion yen ($265 million), against a previous loss forecast of
25 billion yen. A poll of four analysts by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S before Thursday's warning had estimated the loss would
be 30.13 billion yen.
Takata's air bag inflators have been found to explode with
too much force, spraying metal fragment inside cars. The
component has been linked to six deaths, all on cars made by its
top customer, Honda Motor Co.
The defect has led to the recall of about 25 million cars
globally since 2008, including voluntary fixes to find out what
is causing the defect. Automakers are shouldering the cost of
such investigative recalls, paying Takata for replacement parts
at least until a cause is identified as the responsibility of
the supplier.
