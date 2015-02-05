* Total special loss 53.1 bln yen for April-December
* Already booked special first-half loss of 49.9 bln yen
* Sees FY net loss 31 bln yen; had forecast 25 bln yen loss
By Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Feb 5 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp
booked nearly $30 million in extra charges for vehicle
recalls to replace potentially deadly air bag inflators, as well
as other costs, tipping it toward a bigger annual loss than
previously forecast.
Embroiled in a long-running global recall crisis, Takata on
Thursday reported a nine-month net loss of 32.5 billion yen
($277 million). It now expects its full-year net loss to be 31
billion yen, wider than the 25 billion yen it previously
forecast and broadly in line with analysts' estimates.
Takata's air bag inflators have been found to explode with
too much force, spraying metal fragment inside cars and have
forced automakers to recall nearly 25 million vehicles worldwide
since 2008. The component has been linked to six deaths, all on
cars made by its top customer, Honda Motor Co.
The Tokyo-based company booked a total special loss of 53.1
billion yen to cover recalls and other quality-related costs in
the nine months through December. It had already booked a
special loss of 49.9 billion yen for its fiscal first half ended
last September.
Takata published its results and forecast in a statement
without holding a briefing for reporters. The company's top
executive, founding family member Shigehisa Takada, has not made
a public appearance since Takata's annual shareholders' meeting
last June.
The total recall tally includes voluntary fixes by some
automakers aimed at finding out what is causing the defect.
Automakers are shouldering the cost of those "investigative"
recalls, paying Takata for replacement parts at least until a
cause is identified as the responsibility of the supplier.
A consortium of 10 automakers led by Toyota Motor Corp
is preparing to hire a former top U.S. auto safety
regulator and an independent engineering firm to probe the
string of air bag problems supplied by Takata.
Takata said on Thursday that it could not estimate the
possible cost from such investigative recalls without
determining the exact cause of the defect.
The air bag maker also said in its statement that it was
"difficult" to estimate fines and potential penalty it could
face in the United States. On top of the repeated recalls,
Takata is also subject to multiple class action lawsuits, a
probe from the U.S. auto safety regulator and a criminal
investigation.
($1 = 117.24 yen)
