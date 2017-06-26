June 26 Key Safety Systems said on Sunday that it had reached a deal with Air-bag maker Takata to purchase nearly all of Takata's global assets and operations for an aggregate purchase price of about 175 billion yen ($1.57 billion) after the company filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Japan.

Takata Americas, the U.S. unit of Japan's Takata Corp , filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Sunday, facing billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators.

