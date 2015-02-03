Feb 3 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , a video game publisher, reported a 24.3 percent jump in quarterly adjusted revenue, helped by the runaway success of the "Grand Theft Auto V" game for new consoles.

Adjusted net income rose to $211.6 million, or $1.87 per share, for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $210.7 million, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, revenue rose to $954 million from $767.7 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)