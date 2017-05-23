May 23 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
on Tuesday forecast full-year revenue well below
analysts' estimates as it pushed out the launch of its highly
anticipated Western action-adventure "Red Dead" videogame to
spring 2018 from fall 2017.
The company's shares tumbled 10 percent in extended trading
on Monday, after the announcement of the delay by Take-Two's
Rockstar Games, the studio best known for creating the popular
"Grand Theft Auto" franchise.
The stock was down 5.6 percent at $65.16 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
"...Red Dead Redemption 2 will be their first game created
from the ground up for the latest generation of console
hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that they
deliver the best experience possible," Chief Executive Strauss
Zelnick said in a statement.
As a result, Take-Two forecast adjusted revenue would be
between $1.42 billion and $1.52 billion in the year ending March
31, 2018. Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $2.23
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last year, Take-Two had teased the return of the "Red Dead"
series in fall 2017, and analysts had expected the game to be
one of the year's biggest releases. (bit.ly/2ebydh8)
"We attribute this slip to Rockstar's infamous perfectionism
and don't think it changes the overall unit sales potential for
the game," Jefferies' analysts said in a note.
Take-Two said it expects net sales to top $2.5 billion in
its fiscal year starting April 2018, driven by "Red Dead
Redemption 2" and a new title from its studio 2K, which makes
the "Mafia" and "NBA" game franchises.
These games, including Rockstar studio's latest iteration of
the "Grand Theft Auto" game boosted Take-Two's sales in the
fourth quarter ended March 31.
The company said net revenue surged 51.5 percent to $571.6
million. Sales from the high-margin digital business jumped 43
percent to $278.7 million as more players switch to downloading
games rather than buying physical game discs.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported net revenue of
$407.1 million for the quarter, beating the average analysts'
estimate of $355.4 million.
Net income rose to $99.3 million, or 89 cents per share,
from $46.4 million or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Take-Two also forecast revenue of $240 million-$290 million
for the quarter ending June 30, compared with analysts'
estimates of $260.4 million.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)