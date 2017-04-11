BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 South African e-commerce and pay-TV group Naspers will pay 960 million rand ($69 million) to increase its stake in local online retailer Takealot, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
They did not disclose the size of the stake but Naspers already owns about 40 percent of Takealot, whose other investor is U.S. investment firm Tiger Global Management.
The deal forms part of Naspers' strategy to invest in internet firms in emerging markets.
Its investments include a stake in Tencent Holdings , which has become China's largest internet company. Naspers owns about a third of the company.
($1 = 13.8875 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)