AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 Takeaway.com, the Dutch-based online restaurant ordering and delivery service will announce its intention to seek a stock market listing on Tuesday, newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

The newspaper cited "several sources in the financial world."

Two sources familiar with Takeaway's IPO plans told Reuters last week the company was preparing an "intention to float" this month, but they disagreed over pricing and timing. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Arno Schuetze)