LONDON Oct 21 Takeda Pharmaceutical's diabetes pill Actos remains a valid treatment option for certain patients with type 2 diabetes, if other medicines are not suitable, the European Medicines Agency said on Friday.

In a clarification of earlier guidance on the drug, the watchdog confirmed the benefit-risk balance of medicines containing pioglitazone -- the active ingredient in Actos -- when used as second and third line treatments.

Europe's drugs regulator said in July that Actos should carry new warnings about its possible link to bladder cancer. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)