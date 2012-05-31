* Two years use of Actos doubles risk of bladder cancer
* Absolute risk still low, study finds
LONDON May 31 Taking Takeda Pharmaceutical's
diabetes drug Actos for more than two years doubles the
risk of bladder cancer, although in absolute terms the risk is
still low, researchers said on Thursday.
A study by Canadian researchers, published online by the
British Medical Journal, quantified the risk by analysing the
records of more than 115,000 British patients newly treated with
diabetes drugs between 1988 and 2009.
They found that Actos use of two years or more was
associated with 88 extra cases of bladder cancer per 100,000
person years. This rose to 137 extra cases among patients who
had taken more than 28,000 milligrams of the drug.
Worries about a link between Actos and bladder cancer hit
the headlines last year when U.S. and European regulators issued
warnings about the risk, while deciding to keep the medicine on
the market. The warnings hit sales of the drug.
In an editorial accompanying the new study, Dominique
Hillaire-Buys and Jean-Luc Faillie from the Department of
Medical Pharmacology and Toxicology in Montpellier, France, said
the research would prompt questions about future use of Actos,
which is known generically as pioglitazone.
"Prescribers who are ultimately responsible for therapeutic
choices can legitimately question whether the benefit-risk ratio
of pioglitazone is still acceptable for their patients with
diabetes," they said.
Actos had peak sales of nearly $5 billion in the year to
March 2010, but revenue has since declined, and Takeda faces
generic competition as the drug's patents expire.
Takeda has previously said it is confident of the benefits
of Actos in treating type 2 diabetes, and it continues to
monitor the safety of all its medicines.
Actos belongs to the same drug class as GlaxoSmithKline's
Avandia, which has been linked to heart problems but not
bladder cancer.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Will Waterman)