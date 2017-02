TOKYO Feb 15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday it would issue up to 250 billion yen ($3.2 billion) of bonds over two years.

The Japanese firm said in a regulatory filing that it would use the funds to finance its 9.6 billion euro acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed. ($1 = 78.4250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)