* 500 mln reals upfront plus up to 40 mln in milestones

* Deal makes Takeda a top 10 pharma company in Brazil (Adds details on Multilab, background on emerging markets)

LONDON May 25 Takeda Pharmaceutical, Japan's top drugmaker, is to buy Brazil's Multilab for up to 540 million Brazilian reals ($265 million) in a deal highlighting global drugmakers' appetite for emerging market sales.

Sales of pharmaceuticals are growing far faster in emerging markets than in mature ones like Japan, Europe and the United States, making them attractive to companies seeking new areas of growth to offset patent expiries and price cuts at home.

Takeda, which already put a big bet on emerging markets when it bought Swiss-based Nycomed for $13.7 billion last year, will pay 500 million reals upfront to the owners of Multilab and up to 40 million in additional future milestone payments.

The acquisition of the manufacturer of branded generics and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines will make Takeda one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in Brazil, a country that is already its second largest emerging market after Russia.

Multilab's products include Brazil's best-selling OTC cold and flu treatment. The company had 2011 sales of 140 million reals and has been growing by more than 20 percent a year over 2009-11 as it taps into rising demand from the country's expanding middle classes.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Takeda's fiscal year 2012 ending next March, the two companies said in a statement on Friday. Takeda added it did not expect to revise earnings guidance for the year as a result of the acquisition.

Takeda was advised by J.P. Morgan while Multilab's adviser was BTG Pactual. ($1=2.0337 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler;; Editing by Mike Nesbit)