(Corrects second paragraph to state that percentage cut in
full-year outlook is more than 30 percent, not more than 40
percent)
* Takeda cuts annual outlook to 270 bln yen from 390 bln yen
* Profit cut reflects forex rate change, Nycomed acquisition
* Takeda Q2 profit falls 17 pct to 94.9 bln yen
* Strong yen, new warnings on hit diabetes drug weigh on
profits
TOKYO, Nov 4 Japan's top drugmaker Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co posted a 17 percent fall in
second-quarter operating profit, hurt by currency losses and
worries over calls for new warnings on its top-selling diabetes
pill Actos.
The company also slashed its full-year outlook by more than
30 percent to take into account changes in foreign exchange rate
forecasts and its $13.7 billion purchase of Swiss drugmaker
Nycomed earlier this year.
Like many other Japanese companies, Takeda's profits are
dented by a strong yen, while a request by European authorities
to add warnings of possible link to bladder cancer to Actos
pills weighed on the drug's sales.
Takeda, which generates nearly half of its sales outside
Japan, has been grappling with a dollar that has weakened to
record lows recently and remains below 80 yen, even after
Japan's latest intervention earlier this week.
The company, which ranks ahead of Astellas Pharma ,
Otsuka Holdings Co and Daiichi Sankyo Co in
terms of market value in Japan, booked a July-September
operating profit of 94.9 billion yen ($1.2 billion).
Takeda got some help from a domestic sales growth of
recently released treatments such as diabetes drug Nesina and
cancer drug Vectibex to help boost revenue.
Takeda, nearly 30 percent owned by foreign investors, cut
its operating-profit forecast for the business year to end-March
2012 to 270 billion yen from its initial estimate of 390 billion
yen.
That compares with the average estimate of 388.1 billion yen
from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Takeda have fallen about 13 percent since the
start of the calendar year, compared with a more than 14 percent
drop in the benchmark Nikkei average . They closed 0.9
percent higher before the results on Friday.
($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)