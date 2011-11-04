(Adds Actos sales)

* Takeda cuts annual operating-profit outlook by 31 pct to 270 bln yen

* Profit cut reflects strong yen, Nycomed acquisition

* Q2 profit falls 17 pct on strong yen, weak Actos sales

* Actos sales down nearly 13 pct in first half

By James Topham

TOKYO, Nov 4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co , Japan's top drugmaker, slashed its full-year operating-profit outlook by 31 percent, hurt by a strong yen and costs related to its $13.7 billion acquisition of Swiss drugmaker Nycomed earlier this year.

The company posted a 17 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit due to currency losses and reduced sales of its top-selling diabetes pill Actos following health risk concerns raised by U.S. and European regulators.

Like many other Japanese companies, Takeda's profits are dented by the strong yen, while a request by European authorities to add warnings of possible link to bladder cancer to Actos hurt the drug's sales.

Takeda, which generates nearly half of its sales outside Japan, has been grappling with a dollar that has weakened to record lows recently and remains below 80 yen, even after Japan's latest intervention earlier this week.

The company, which ranks ahead of Astellas Pharma , Otsuka Holdings Co and Daiichi Sankyo Co in market value in Japan, booked a July-September operating profit of 94.9 billion yen ($1.2 billion).

Takeda got some help from domestic sales growth of recently released treatments such as diabetes drug Nesina and cancer drug Vectibex.

Takeda, nearly 30 percent owned by foreign investors, cut its operating-profit forecast for the business year to end-March 2012 to 270 billion yen from its initial estimate of 390 billion yen.

That compares with the average estimate of 388 billion yen from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ACTOS SALES

Sales of Actos fell nearly 13 percent in the first half. In July, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had said the drug should carry new warnings about its possible link to bladder cancer.`

The medicine remains a valid treatment option for certain patients with type 2 diabetes, despite the small increased risk of bladder cancer, it said.

The EMA said the risk could be reduced by appropriate patient selection and exclusion, including a requirement for periodic review of the efficacy and safety of the individual patient's treatment.

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Actos can increase the risk of bladder cancer if used for more than a year. The FDA also said it is adding this information to the label for the drug after reviewing the preliminary five-year results of an ongoing 10-year study.

Shares of Takeda have fallen about 13 percent so far this year, broadly in line with the wider market . The stock closed 0.9 percent higher before the results on Friday. ($1 = 77.980 Japanese yen) (Writing by Vinu Pilakkott)