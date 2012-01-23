(Follows alerts)

Jan 23 Takeda said U.S. health regulators gave approval to market subcutaneous shots of its cancer drug, Velcade.

Velcade, which is already approved as a treatment for multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma, has so far been approved to be given as intravenous shots.

Subcutaneous shots of the drug, which is co-developed by a unit of J&J, reduces the chances of possible nerve damage while being given to patients, the company had said last year. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)